American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.03

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.03 and last traded at $23.50, with a volume of 225192 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.96.

AMSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on American Superconductor from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of American Superconductor from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of American Superconductor from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st.

The firm has a market cap of $877.40 million, a P/E ratio of -60.26 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.88.

In related news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 20,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $304,684.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,057,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,666,533.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American Superconductor news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 20,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $304,684.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,057,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,666,533.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $693,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 316,136 shares in the company, valued at $6,853,828.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,724 shares of company stock worth $2,234,333 over the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMSC. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in American Superconductor by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 25,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 82,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. 52.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

