American Tower Co. (AMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.62 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
American Tower has increased its dividend by an average of 12.5% per year over the last three years. American Tower has a dividend payout ratio of 96.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect American Tower to earn $10.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.0%.
American Tower Stock Performance
NYSE AMT opened at $192.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.17. American Tower has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $219.10.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,422. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,422. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,692,828.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.91.
About American Tower
American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.
