American Tower Co. (AMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.62 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

American Tower has increased its dividend by an average of 12.5% per year over the last three years. American Tower has a dividend payout ratio of 96.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect American Tower to earn $10.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.0%.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE AMT opened at $192.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.17. American Tower has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $219.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Tower will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,345,422. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,692,828.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.91.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

