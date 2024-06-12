AMETEK, Inc. (AME) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the technology company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

AMETEK has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. AMETEK has a dividend payout ratio of 15.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AMETEK to earn $7.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.0%.

AMETEK Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:AME opened at $172.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.29 and its 200 day moving average is $170.56. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $136.89 and a 12 month high of $186.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $250,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,579.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $250,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,579.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 27,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.05, for a total transaction of $5,070,370.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,710,045.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,541 shares of company stock worth $6,739,978. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.80.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Featured Stories

