Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,831,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 751,947 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.09% of Amgen worth $1,679,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $1,556,912,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $4,589,900,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 486.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 899,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $258,997,000 after purchasing an additional 745,929 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 150.4% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,043,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $300,580,000 after purchasing an additional 626,810 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 989,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $284,869,000 after purchasing an additional 522,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $332.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.65.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $301.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,639,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,157. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $216.93 and a one year high of $329.72. The stock has a market cap of $161.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.60.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.