AMMO (POWW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 13th. Analysts expect AMMO to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
AMMO Stock Up 2.9 %
NASDAQ:POWW opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. AMMO has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 0.30.
About AMMO
