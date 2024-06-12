Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of AMPE opened at $0.13 on Friday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $8.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.31. The firm has a market cap of $148,200.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.15.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee (OAK) in the United States. It develops OA-201, a small molecule formulation for the treatment of OAK pain. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

