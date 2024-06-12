Amundi S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Amundi S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMDUF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,400 shares, an increase of 492.2% from the May 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 120.8 days.

Amundi Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMDUF remained flat at $74.50 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.68. Amundi has a one year low of $54.00 and a one year high of $78.25.

Amundi Company Profile

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the Crédit Agricole and the Société Générale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

