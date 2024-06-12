Amundi S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Amundi S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMDUF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,400 shares, an increase of 492.2% from the May 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 120.8 days.
Amundi Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AMDUF remained flat at $74.50 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.68. Amundi has a one year low of $54.00 and a one year high of $78.25.
Amundi Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Amundi
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for Amundi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amundi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.