Analysts Set Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Price Target at $24.45

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.45.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACI. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Capital raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ACI

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albertsons Companies

In other news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 24,362 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $493,086.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,877.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 24,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $493,086.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,877.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $2,035,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 365,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,433,793.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $312,510,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 9.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,144,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950,786 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,739,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Albertsons Companies by 232.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,485,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,596,000 after buying an additional 1,737,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,230,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,751,000 after buying an additional 1,092,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

ACI stock opened at $20.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.54 and a 200-day moving average of $21.30. Albertsons Companies has a 12-month low of $19.84 and a 12-month high of $23.88.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 68.02% and a net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.40 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.52%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.