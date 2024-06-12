Analysts Set RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Target Price at $60.63

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.63.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RXST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of RxSight from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of RxSight from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of RxSight from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of RxSight from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of RxSight from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get RxSight alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on RxSight

Insider Activity at RxSight

Institutional Trading of RxSight

In related news, CEO Ronald M. Md Kurtz sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $2,406,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 764,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,991,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other RxSight news, CEO Ronald M. Md Kurtz sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $2,406,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 764,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,991,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $526,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,393.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,930,900 over the last quarter. 9.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXST. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RxSight by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in RxSight in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in RxSight by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RxSight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in RxSight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RxSight Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RXST opened at $57.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.65 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.74. RxSight has a fifty-two week low of $20.66 and a fifty-two week high of $66.54.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.08). RxSight had a negative net margin of 44.01% and a negative return on equity of 27.68%. The business had revenue of $29.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. RxSight’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that RxSight will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

RxSight Company Profile

(Get Free Report

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RxSight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RxSight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.