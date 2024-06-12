Analysts Set Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Target Price at $4.40

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.40.
SPWH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Roth Capital raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.
Institutional Trading of Sportsman's Warehouse
Sportsman's Warehouse Trading Down 5.6 %
SPWH opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.73. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $6.34. The company has a market cap of $109.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.73.
Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $244.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.36 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 10.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Sportsman's Warehouse
Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.
