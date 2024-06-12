Analysts Set Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Target Price at $4.40

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.40.

SPWH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Roth Capital raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2,861.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,759,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598,421 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,715,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,684,000 after buying an additional 26,436 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,926,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,991,000 after buying an additional 33,976 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.5% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,257,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 19.5% in the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 744,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 121,731 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPWH opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.73. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $6.34. The company has a market cap of $109.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.73.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $244.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.36 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 10.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

