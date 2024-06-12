Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 12th (AAPL, ADSK, AHT, AKRO, ANVS, APLD, ASO, ASPN, AVGO, AXSM)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, June 12th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. The firm currently has a $230.00 target price on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $290.00 target price on the stock.

had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $239.00 price target on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $255.00 target price on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $260.00 price target on the stock.

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 6,150 ($78.31) target price on the stock.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. The firm currently has a $55.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $80.00.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Mkm. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $28.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $1,500.00 price target on the stock.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Mizuho. The firm currently has a $106.00 target price on the stock.

B.P. Marsh & Partners (LON:BPM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a GBX 560 ($7.13) price target on the stock.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Cake Box (LON:CBOX) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Roth Mkm. Roth Mkm currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $400.00 target price on the stock.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $65.00 target price on the stock.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Diageo (LON:DGE) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a GBX 2,800 ($35.66) price target on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Drive Shack (LON:DS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 400 ($5.09) price target on the stock.

DSW Capital (LON:DSW) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $600.00 target price on the stock.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $28.00.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH currently has a $109.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $117.00.

Experian (LON:EXPN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a GBX 4,260 ($54.25) target price on the stock.

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

FirstGroup (LON:FGP) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a GBX 200 ($2.55) price target on the stock.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock.

GB Group (LON:GBG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 395 ($5.03) price target on the stock.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities.

GSK (LON:GSK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $360.00 target price on the stock.

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $11.50 target price on the stock.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. The firm currently has a $8.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $6.50.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They currently have a $450.00 price target on the stock.

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $160.00 target price on the stock.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $95.00 target price on the stock.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $300.00 target price on the stock.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $250.00 target price on the stock.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $300.00 target price on the stock.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $1.00 target price on the stock.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $120.00 target price on the stock.

Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Chardan Capital. Chardan Capital currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 155 ($1.97) target price on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $105.00 price target on the stock.

Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 2,240 ($28.52) target price on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $360.00 price target on the stock.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $110.00 target price on the stock.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $105.00 price target on the stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $115.00 target price on the stock.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Renew (LON:RNWH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

RXO (NYSE:RXO) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co..

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

DS Smith (LON:SMDS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 400 ($5.09) price target on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. Bank of America Co. currently has a $200.00 target price on the stock.

Senior (LON:SNR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 215 ($2.74) target price on the stock.

STV Group (LON:STVG) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $72.00 price target on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $230.00 target price on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $310.00 price target on the stock.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $591.00 price target on the stock.

Whitbread (LON:WTB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a GBX 40 ($0.51) target price on the stock.

