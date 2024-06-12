ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ANSS. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.00.

ANSYS Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $323.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.14. ANSYS has a twelve month low of $258.01 and a twelve month high of $364.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $327.85 and its 200 day moving average is $329.95.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.85 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total transaction of $51,312.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANSYS

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

