Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has increased its dividend payment by an average of 21.3% annually over the last three years. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a payout ratio of 122.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 112.0%.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Trading Up 2.7 %

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.00. 983,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 52.35 and a current ratio of 52.35. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average is $10.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ARI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet raised Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

Read Our Latest Report on ARI

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $424,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,402,095.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.