Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Decreases Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 340,441 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 105,481 shares during the period. Targa Resources comprises about 0.3% of Apollo Management Holdings L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Apollo Management Holdings L.P.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $29,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 111.2% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $116.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.58.

In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 196,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,649,876.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 196,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,649,876.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $304,083.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,691 shares of company stock valued at $4,894,563. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRGP stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.48. 1,539,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,631,179. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.29 and its 200 day moving average is $100.67. The stock has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.21. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $69.86 and a 52-week high of $122.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.13). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

