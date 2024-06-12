Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Trims Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lowered its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 52.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 608,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681,998 shares during the period. VICI Properties comprises about 0.2% of Apollo Management Holdings L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Apollo Management Holdings L.P.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $19,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 455.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 132.7% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 291.9% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VICI traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,891,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,279,711. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $33.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.75. The company has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.61%.

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $86,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,342 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,016.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.18.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

