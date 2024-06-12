Appian Way Asset Management LP Increases Holdings in DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO)

Appian Way Asset Management LP raised its stake in DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,322,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,448 shares during the period. DarioHealth makes up 0.5% of Appian Way Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Appian Way Asset Management LP owned approximately 4.86% of DarioHealth worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in DarioHealth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,968,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of DarioHealth in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

DarioHealth Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DRIO traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.15. The company had a trading volume of 228,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,173. DarioHealth Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.70.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.39. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 282.38% and a negative return on equity of 76.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that DarioHealth Corp. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

DarioHealth Profile

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital health company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. Its digital therapeutics platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain, and behavioral health.

