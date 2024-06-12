Appian Way Asset Management LP Takes Position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Appian Way Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 143,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,801,000. Methanex makes up 1.4% of Appian Way Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Appian Way Asset Management LP owned 0.21% of Methanex as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 908,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,004,000 after acquiring an additional 15,190 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Methanex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,209,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Methanex by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,018,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $90,949,000 after buying an additional 32,244 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Methanex by 40.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausbil Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Methanex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ MEOH traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.93. 196,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,681. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Methanex Co. has a 52-week low of $38.18 and a 52-week high of $56.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.77.

Methanex Announces Dividend

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Free Report ) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.35. Methanex had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MEOH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Methanex from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Methanex from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Methanex from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Methanex from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Methanex

Methanex Profile

(Free Report)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX).

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.