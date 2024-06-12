Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 57,943,254 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 61,404,547 shares.The stock last traded at $215.04 and had previously closed at $207.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.47.

Apple Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.37 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total transaction of $9,244,782.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,068,376.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total value of $9,244,782.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,068,376.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at $5,574,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 346,270 shares of company stock valued at $60,880,196 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 197,961 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. American Trust increased its stake in shares of Apple by 3.1% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 64,746 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. OMC Financial Services LTD purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $25,753,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 12.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189,604 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $32,295,000 after purchasing an additional 21,078 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Rock Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 3.3% in the first quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC now owns 12,931 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

