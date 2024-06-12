Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Price Target Cut to $1.50

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $1.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 186.31% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Applied DNA Sciences Stock Performance

Applied DNA Sciences stock opened at $0.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $516,040.52, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.09. Applied DNA Sciences has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $37.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average of $9.43.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($5.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.60) by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 222.33% and a negative return on equity of 306.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied DNA Sciences will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Applied DNA Sciences

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 98,301 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned 0.72% of Applied DNA Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

