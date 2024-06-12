AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX) Short Interest Up 274.7% in May

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a growth of 274.7% from the May 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

AppTech Payments Stock Performance

Shares of APCX traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.89. 67,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,351. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $21.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.38. AppTech Payments has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $4.81.

AppTech Payments (NASDAQ:APCXGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AppTech Payments had a negative return on equity of 507.73% and a negative net margin of 3,538.08%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of AppTech Payments

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AppTech Payments stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 0.48% of AppTech Payments at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AppTech Payments

AppTech Payments Corp., a financial technology company, provides electronic payment processing technologies and merchant services in the United States. Its merchant transaction services offer processing payments for credit and debit cards through point-of-sale equipment, e-commerce gateways, periodic automatic clearing house payments, and gift and loyalty programs.

