AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX) Short Interest Up 274.7% in May

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a growth of 274.7% from the May 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of APCX traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.89. 67,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,351. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $21.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.38. AppTech Payments has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $4.81.

AppTech Payments (NASDAQ:APCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AppTech Payments had a negative return on equity of 507.73% and a negative net margin of 3,538.08%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AppTech Payments stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in AppTech Payments Corp. ( NASDAQ:APCX Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 0.48% of AppTech Payments at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppTech Payments Corp., a financial technology company, provides electronic payment processing technologies and merchant services in the United States. Its merchant transaction services offer processing payments for credit and debit cards through point-of-sale equipment, e-commerce gateways, periodic automatic clearing house payments, and gift and loyalty programs.

