APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APx Acquisition Corp. I

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 695,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,883,000 after purchasing an additional 101,887 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 394,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 117,726 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 358,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 158,990 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in APx Acquisition Corp. I by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 284,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in APx Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,519,000. Institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

APx Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of APXI stock remained flat at $11.57 on Wednesday. 2,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,230. APx Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $11.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.34.

APx Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

APx Acquisition Corp. I. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. APx Acquisition Corp. I. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

