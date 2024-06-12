Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO) Raises Dividend to $0.34 Per Share

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3406 per share on Sunday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Arch Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.
Arch Capital Group Price Performance
NASDAQ:ACGLO traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.59. 11,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,339. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.21.
Arch Capital Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Arch Capital Group
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.