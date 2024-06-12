Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO) Raises Dividend to $0.34 Per Share

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3406 per share on Sunday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Arch Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACGLO traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.59. 11,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,339. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.21.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

