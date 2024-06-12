Ardea Resources (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF – Get Free Report) rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 12,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 10,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

Ardea Resources Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.36.

Ardea Resources Company Profile

Ardea Resources Limited engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for nickel, cobalt, scandium, gold, PGEs, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interest in Kalgoorlie Nickel Project (KNP) located in the Kalgoorlie, Western Australia that comprises nickel, cobalt, and scandium laterite mineral resources, as well as and nickel sulphide and critical projects; the Kalpini Project is located in the City of Kalgoorlie-Boulder that covers approximately 121 square kilometers; and the Bardoc Tectonic Zone Gold Project, which has nickel sulphide prospects.

