Arecor Therapeutics (LON:AREC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $103.50

Shares of Arecor Therapeutics plc (LON:AREC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 103.50 ($1.32) and last traded at GBX 127.50 ($1.62), with a volume of 63615 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 155 ($1.97).

Arecor Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 141.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 155.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £39.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -506.65 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55.

Arecor Therapeutics Company Profile

Arecor Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products in diabetes and other indications. The company through its proprietary formulation technology platform, Arestat, developing a portfolio of proprietary products in diabetes and other indications, as well as working with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to deliver enhanced reformulations of therapeutic products.

