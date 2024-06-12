Argent Capital Management LLC Acquires 310 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Entegris by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Entegris by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Get Entegris alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ENTG. StockNews.com cut Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Entegris in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.67.

Entegris Trading Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ:ENTG traded up $6.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,418,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,611. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.13 and a twelve month high of $146.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.63 and a beta of 1.24.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $771.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 5,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total value of $624,323.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,316,004. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 5,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total transaction of $624,323.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,316,004. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 6,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $902,593.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,822,542. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,752 shares of company stock worth $1,792,723. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Entegris

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.