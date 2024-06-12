Argent Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Argent Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Extra Space Storage worth $21,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

In related news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $100,344.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,042.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE EXR traded up $3.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.77. 1,560,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,211. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.94. The stock has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.81. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.19 and a 12-month high of $164.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXR shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.83.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

