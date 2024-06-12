Argent Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Argent Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 551,530 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,830 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up 2.9% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $89,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Aldebaran Financial Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Sycomore Asset Management grew its stake in Applied Materials by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 33,107 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 11,825 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $7,274,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,704 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,527 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,821 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMAT traded up $7.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.65. 5,571,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,767,479. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $238.40. The stock has a market cap of $196.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $554,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,890,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $554,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,890,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $1,597,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,767,230.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $6,598,500. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.04.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

