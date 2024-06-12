Argent Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Argent Capital Management LLC lowered its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 73.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 182,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 493,148 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $11,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 32,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 8,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 7,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.24. The stock had a trading volume of 13,929,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,773,895. The company has a market capitalization of $148.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.37. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $80.47.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.93.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

