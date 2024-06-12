Argent Capital Management LLC Has $65.79 Million Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Argent Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Fair Isaac accounts for approximately 2.1% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Argent Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Fair Isaac worth $65,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,021,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 152,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,975,000 after acquiring an additional 80,530 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 71,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,653,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,648,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on FICO. Raymond James upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,274.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total value of $9,124,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,414,270.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total value of $9,124,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,414,270.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,372.12, for a total value of $580,406.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,222,055.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,423 shares of company stock worth $22,142,247 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of Fair Isaac stock traded up $60.77 on Wednesday, reaching $1,376.10. 183,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,943. The company has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.31. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $764.49 and a 52 week high of $1,451.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,262.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,234.51.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.20. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 62.28% and a net margin of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $433.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.94 million. On average, analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.