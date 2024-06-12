Argent Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,329 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $3,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AtonRa Partners raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 8,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 51,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 40,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 64,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.07. 144,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,191. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.59 and a fifty-two week high of $100.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.89 and a beta of 0.93.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.80 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 20.62%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

