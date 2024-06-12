Argent Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Argent Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 148,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $25,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 34.3% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 87.3% during the third quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 17,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.1% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.24 on Wednesday, hitting $163.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,279,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,519,066. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $192.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.47. The firm has a market cap of $225.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 81.50%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Argus cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.17.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

