ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Trading Up 2.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) were up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $143.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. ARM traded as high as 151.03 and last traded at 148.00. Approximately 5,596,120 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 13,106,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at 143.92.

ARM has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of ARM from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ARM from $100.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of ARM in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered ARM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ARM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 94.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARM by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,346,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,065,000 after buying an additional 994,551 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in ARM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $480,194,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in ARM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,812,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of ARM by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,468,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ARM in the third quarter worth $143,092,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.30 by 0.06. The business had revenue of 928.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 865.94 million. ARM had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 16.94%. ARM’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

