Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Short Interest Down 66.7% in May

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Armanino Foods of Distinction Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of Armanino Foods of Distinction stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.35. 19,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,323. The stock has a market cap of $171.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.36. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $6.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average is $5.24.
Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 million during the quarter.
Armanino Foods of Distinction Increases Dividend
Armanino Foods of Distinction Company Profile
Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. The company offers gourmet beef, Italian style beef and pork, and smoked turkey meatballs; grated parmesan and 3 cheese blend cheese; and various pesto, such as basil, artichoke, cilantro, dried tomato and garlic, roasted garlic, roasted red bell pepper, and southwest chipotle.
