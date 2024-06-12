Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Short Interest Down 66.7% in May

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Armanino Foods of Distinction stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.35. 19,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,323. The stock has a market cap of $171.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.36. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $6.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average is $5.24.

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 million during the quarter.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Increases Dividend

Armanino Foods of Distinction Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Armanino Foods of Distinction’s previous dividend of $0.03. Armanino Foods of Distinction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.57%.

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. The company offers gourmet beef, Italian style beef and pork, and smoked turkey meatballs; grated parmesan and 3 cheese blend cheese; and various pesto, such as basil, artichoke, cilantro, dried tomato and garlic, roasted garlic, roasted red bell pepper, and southwest chipotle.

