ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.24 on June 27th

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 67.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $3.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.8%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $19.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.08. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a one year low of $13.31 and a one year high of $27.00.

ARMOUR Residential REIT ( NYSE:ARR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $141.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARR shares. StockNews.com downgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

