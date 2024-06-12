ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.24 on June 27th

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
ARMOUR Residential REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 67.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $3.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.8%.
ARMOUR Residential REIT Trading Up 1.6 %
ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $19.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.08. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a one year low of $13.31 and a one year high of $27.00.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARR shares. StockNews.com downgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.
ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.
