Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Bought by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 567,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,856,000 after acquiring an additional 304,712 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth $31,630,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth $31,309,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,721,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $760,247,000 after buying an additional 124,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,044,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,920,000 after buying an additional 119,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZPN stock traded up $3.82 on Wednesday, reaching $204.56. 117,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,092. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.32 and a 12-month high of $224.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $207.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.53.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.39. Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $278.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AZPN. Berenberg Bank raised Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. William Blair raised Aspen Technology to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Aspen Technology from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Aspen Technology from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.50.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

