AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 564,871 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 336,060 shares.The stock last traded at $34.64 and had previously closed at $34.28.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AssetMark Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair cut AssetMark Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on AssetMark Financial from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.10.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $190.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.91 million. AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other AssetMark Financial news, COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 10,611 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $365,018.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 134,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,620.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Kim sold 9,445 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $324,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,332 shares in the company, valued at $12,223,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 10,611 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $365,018.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 134,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,620.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,251 shares of company stock valued at $1,350,234. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMK. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 6,360.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. 28.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management platform in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology solutions to the financial adviser channel.

