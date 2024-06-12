ATB Capital Increases Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target to C$29.00

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at ATB Capital from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.03% from the stock’s current price.

BDT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on Bird Construction from C$20.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bird Construction from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bird Construction presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$26.78.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BDT

Bird Construction Trading Up 4.0 %

BDT stock traded up C$1.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$26.12. 172,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.26. Bird Construction has a 1 year low of C$8.01 and a 1 year high of C$26.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$20.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.22.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.03. Bird Construction had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company had revenue of C$688.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$594.63 million. Analysts predict that Bird Construction will post 1.8404534 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bird Construction

(Get Free Report)

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.