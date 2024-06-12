Autins Group (LON:AUTG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.00

Autins Group plc (LON:AUTG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 14 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 12 ($0.15), with a volume of 3607 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13 ($0.17).
Autins Group Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £6.55 million, a P/E ratio of -700.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 11.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 9.88.
About Autins Group
Autins Group plc, an investment holding company, provides noise vibration and harshness insulation materials. It offers Neptune, a nonwoven microfibre material; multi-layer products; light foam; heavy layer products; foams; and fleeces, as well as DecibeX, an underlay products to reduce impact noise and improve acoustics.
