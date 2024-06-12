Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Position Lowered by First Long Island Investors LLC

First Long Island Investors LLC lowered its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,351 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $8,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADSK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,728,596 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,875,134,000 after purchasing an additional 69,039 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,018,078 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $624,471,000 after buying an additional 35,105 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,859,954 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $696,342,000 after purchasing an additional 327,144 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,548,156 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $527,239,000 after acquiring an additional 43,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $619,404,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total transaction of $141,163.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,525,218.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,988 shares of company stock valued at $7,534,941 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

ADSK traded up $10.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $222.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,378,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,699. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a PE ratio of 52.81, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADSK. StockNews.com cut shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Autodesk from $293.00 to $254.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.37.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

