Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Receives Neutral Rating from Piper Sandler

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Piper Sandler in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $239.00 price objective on the software company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ADSK. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Autodesk from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Autodesk from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Autodesk from $316.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.58.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $211.50 on Wednesday. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $279.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $220.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a PE ratio of 50.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total value of $141,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,525,218.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total transaction of $141,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,525,218.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total value of $1,443,835.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,662.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,988 shares of company stock valued at $7,534,941. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

