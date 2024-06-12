Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $211.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.24, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.44. Autodesk has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $279.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $316.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.05.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $457,645.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,621.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total transaction of $141,163.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,525,218.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,988 shares of company stock valued at $7,534,941 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

