Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Trading Down 1.9%

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.22 and last traded at $4.23. 86,802 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,607,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Autolus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.70.

Autolus Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.02.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $10.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autolus Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $679,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 48,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 12,387 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $768,000. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $3,176,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

