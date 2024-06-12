AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Sets New 1-Year High at $200.86

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $200.86 and last traded at $200.17, with a volume of 19630 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $197.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $197.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.89.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVB

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.37.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $712.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.61 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 8.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.19%.

Institutional Trading of AvalonBay Communities

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth $1,271,756,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 835,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,354,000 after acquiring an additional 346,214 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 17.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,298,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,690,000 after purchasing an additional 341,332 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 307.4% during the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 351,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,734,000 after purchasing an additional 264,923 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,980,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,534,000 after purchasing an additional 249,400 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Get Free Report)

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.