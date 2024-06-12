Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Receives $228.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $230.50.

AVY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $223.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Avery Dennison Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $225.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.91. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $162.35 and a 1-year high of $229.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 32.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 51.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

In other news, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total value of $684,510.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,824.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total value of $684,510.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,824.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 2,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total transaction of $500,100.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,489.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,583 shares of company stock worth $2,856,353. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avery Dennison

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 11,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,126,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

