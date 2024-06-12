Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Trading Down 4.5%

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.82 and last traded at $6.82. 248 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 7,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.14.
Babcock International Group Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.07.
Babcock International Group Company Profile
Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.
