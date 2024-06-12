Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Short Interest Up 129,762.5% in May

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,038,900 shares, a growth of 129,762.5% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Banco Comercial Português Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BPCGF opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. Banco Comercial Português has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.31.
Banco Comercial Português Company Profile
