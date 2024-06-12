Bank of America Increases Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Price Target to $49.00

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on BROS. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler raised Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Friday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.90.

BROS opened at $39.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 2.50. Dutch Bros has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $40.64.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.71 million. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 1.21%. Research analysts predict that Dutch Bros will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dutch Bros news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 36,026 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $1,265,233.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,003,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,247,134.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 107,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total value of $3,890,951.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 650,995 shares in the company, valued at $23,605,078.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brian Maxwell sold 36,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $1,265,233.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,003,620 shares in the company, valued at $35,247,134.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,412,803 shares of company stock valued at $322,428,326. 46.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Dutch Bros by 42.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,581,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,145 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,412,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,778 shares during the period. Joho Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 428.9% in the 1st quarter. Joho Capital LLC now owns 1,364,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,029,000 after buying an additional 1,106,511 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,988,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 191.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,177,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,369,000 after buying an additional 773,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

