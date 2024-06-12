Bank of America Trims Celanese (NYSE:CE) Target Price to $144.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $147.00 to $144.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CE. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.41.

Shares of CE opened at $145.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.84. Celanese has a 52 week low of $105.15 and a 52 week high of $172.16. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.17. Celanese had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Celanese will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Celanese news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total value of $313,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,987,888.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.69 per share, for a total transaction of $219,366.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 57,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,934,933.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total transaction of $313,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,987,888.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

