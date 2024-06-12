Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Short Interest Update

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 95.1% from the May 15th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bank of Ireland Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BKRIY traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.53. 15,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,978. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.85. Bank of Ireland Group has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $11.73.

Get Bank of Ireland Group alerts:

Bank of Ireland Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.431 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.

About Bank of Ireland Group

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, motor finance, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, green business, insurance premium finance, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Ireland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Ireland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.