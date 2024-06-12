Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of BKSC opened at $11.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.81. Bank of South Carolina has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.79 million, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.53.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.55%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.58%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bank of South Carolina stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Bank of South Carolina at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

